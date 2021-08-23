Mayo Clinic doctor reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, the FDA fully approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The move makes Pfizer the nation's first vaccine to move beyond emergency use authorization.

Health officials have said they hope full approval will lead to more people feeling confident to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, people have avoided getting the vaccine because it wasn't fully approved, but now health officials hope this announcement will help.

"Very, very rigorous and very high bar to get FDA approval of a vaccine," said Mayo Clinic Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease Dr. Greg Poland.

Monday's announcement from the FDA makes Pfizer the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval for people 16 and older.

Something Poland says should give the American population confidence.

"I think that this recent approval should give the American public immense confidence in this vaccine," Poland said. "And I really would like our listeners to understand that these have been the most heavily studied and scrutinized vaccines prior to approval of any vaccine that has ever been licensed in this country."

Poland says it's an extensive process to have anything approved by the FDA.

"Every page has to be hand verified by human eyes at FDA before they grant an approval like this," Poland said.

Even though there is now one less excuse to not get the vaccine, Poland says some will always have some sort of hesitancy.

"I've studied vaccine hesitancy for almost four decades and my experience has been, as soon as you meet one objection, it's a little bit like grabbing Jell-O, it kind of morphs into the next objection and the next one," Poland said.

Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved, we may be seeing more healthcare institutions, colleges and universities, and private businesses begin mandatory vaccination of employees.

"That's important, again, in terms of increasing herd immunity to decrease the rapid transmission that we have seen of this variant," Poland said.

Poland says we should see the FDA granting full approval to the Moderna vaccine in the next several weeks.