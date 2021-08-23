Mayo Clinic responds to FDA Pfizer approval

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive such approval.

"Based on clinical trial results, Mayo Clinic experts have promoted the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines since the emergency use authorizations were given," says James Watson, M.D., chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group. "We know, however, that some patients, staff and community members were seeking more assurances. Full FDA approval requires a rigorous review of data for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing processes, which I hope removes a barrier to vaccination for many individuals."

For the FDA to give full approval, they require trial participants to be followed for at least six months and a higher level of oversight and inspections and more in-depth review of data about effectiveness and manufacturing process.

Mayo Clinic can now send COVID-19 vaccination appointment invitations as part of routine practice operations.

Additionally, vaccine supplies can now be ordered directly from Pfizer rather than from state departments of health.

Mayo Clinic will still offer all three COVID-19 vaccines - Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer - based on availability of supplies, and patients and staff will be able to choose which COVID-19 vaccine they would like to receive.

Eligible age groups for the vaccines will remain the same.

Mayo Clinic said they will continue to follow public health recommendations for additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.