Muggy conditions continue; Late week rain chances

Hot and muggy conditions will continue into the weekend. Dew points will be steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday which could spark some isolated storms east of the Mississippi River and will drop dew points into the lower 60s. Dew points will ramp back up into the lower 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances remain in the forecast Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The best chance of widespread rainfall will be late this week on Thursday and Friday. Storms should stay extremely isolated on Tuesday with the best chances of rain remain north of our area. Then scattered showers and storms are likely late this week.

Current guidance is suggesting around 0.50-1.00" of rainfall through Friday morning for most of the area. This would be great news with the drought we've been experiencing in 2021!

Overnight lows this week will be above average with temperatures in the middle and lower 60s through the weekend. Temperatures will take a dive on Thursday and Friday with chances of rain across the area. Highs will warm back into the middle and lower 80s on Saturday. We'll keep a close eye on the chance of thunderstorm development Saturday night into Sunday. Right now, confidence is extremely low with thunderstorm chances that evening, but that could change as we get closer to the weekend.

Nick