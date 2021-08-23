R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Another accuser has taken the witness stand on Monday at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial. She testified on Monday that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer. Last week, the jury heard similar testimony from the trial’s first witness, who described being a 16-year-old virgin when Kelly began sexually exploiting her in 2010. Kelly’s lawyers have labeled the accusers groupies who wanted to take advantage of his fame and fortune. The accuser Monday said Kelly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, which he did not disclose or protect her from.