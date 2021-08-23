Rochester business owners share vaccination policies

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many companies across the United States are requiring vaccinations for employees. KTTC asked a few locally owned Rochester businesses if they're making that a rule.

"That's a tricky question. I don't necessarily want to make requirements like that. You know, we watch constantly the pulse of the nation and the local pulse of the community. We try to make a decision that's best for the business and for the community as a whole," said Joseph Phillips, Jersey Jo Owner.

"I don't have the ability to mandate it for individuals who enter the cafe. However, we do require that people wear masks when they are inside," said Will Forsman, Cafe Steam owner.

But what about employees?

"It's actually a policy that we enacted already. So, we do require that in order for individuals to reenter the workplace that they do need to be vaccinated. Mainly it's because of the observational increases in cases in the downtown and especially its impact on businesses," Forsman said.

"We highly recommended that the staff be vaccinated and really most of them are. At least not fully, but most have had their first shot. If they are not fully vaccinated we do require that they do wear masks," said Cathy Mestad, Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear owner.

And what role does the FDA's approval for the Pfizer vaccine have on the owner's thoughts on vaccination importance?

"We've always been very trusting of it. But it only seeks to reinforce its safety to hear that it is FDA approved," Forsman said.

"I think more people are going to feel more confident at that point and time. I think there are some people that were waiting for that verification just to make sure things are safe and okay," Mestad's said.