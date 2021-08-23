Rochester businesses navigate worker shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Restaurants and stores throughout Rochester are cutting hours and limiting capacity in order to deal with the worker shortage. Many business owners are ready to hire but say they are finding it hard to even get applicants.

"We are extremely understaffed… We don't even have applicants coming into the restaurant. So it's hard to determine why individuals are making a decision not to work, but at this point, we're not even getting applicants to be able to ask those questions," Henry Clarin, NOVA Restaurant Group director of operations, said.

Businesses we spoke with in downtown are struggling, and it's not because of a lack of customers.

"We went from zero to 100 almost instantly," Cafe Steam owner, Will Forsman said.

"Lifting of the CDC mandates on masks definitely increased business, and it made people feel as though they could participate in the economy a little bit more," Forsman said.

He says there wasn't enough time to get workers back.

"Business increased pretty dramatically, and in that time, what would've normally been several months for a business to be able to accrue a staffing base to be able to support that type of business, it was shortened to maybe several weeks or even less than that," he said.

The staffing shortage is everywhere.

For the first time, Jersey Jo's had to close for a few days, just to meet their staffing needs at the Steele County Fair.

"When there are weeklong fairs just like the one we got done doing, usually we have a crew here that runs the store. That didn't happen this week," Jersey Jo's owner Joseph Phillips said.

Mestad's Wedding World is responding by keeping their pandemic hours for business and making every consult by appointment only.

"We have kept our shorter hours just so we have available staff for when the customers come in," Cathy Mestad said.

All are looking for a solution, and all say it's hard to find one.

"I don't know what the remedy is, but it'll eventually clear itself up. How long? I don't know," Phillips said.

"I'm not real sure what the magic answer is, but as soon as anybody is somewhat excited about coming into work, we're very willing to do an interview," Mestad said.