Rochester community remembers gentle giant Igor Vovkovinskiy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester man known as the tallest man in the United States has passed away. Igor Vovkovinskiy died on Friday at Mayo Clinic St. Marys.

"When I heard it, I was just so sad," Vovkovinskiy's fifth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in 1992, Mickey Laughland said. "And when I heard it, my mind went immediately to his mom because she just devoted so much of her life to him."

Vovkovinskiy made Rochester his home at just seven years old. At that time in 1989, he was already six feet tall. A native on Ukraine, Vovkovinskiy moved to Rochester for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic.

"This is a picture of Igor when he was in fifth grade," Laughland said. "With all the other kids in my class. And, if you look at him, you cannot tell by looking at that picture that he was so tall. And that's kind of how he felt in the classroom."

According to a Facebook post from his mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska said her son died from heart disease. Growing up though, his growth, caused by an issue with his pituitary gland, never seemed to slow him down.

"We got a lot of looks as we walked into the gym," Dave Kinneberg, a John Marshall teacher and coach, said. "Igor captured people's attention of course. But, he was always embraced by people he was around."

Those who knew Vovkovinskiy, remember him for more than just his height. While Laughland described Vovkovinskiy as "shy" as a child, later in life his accomplishments say otherwise. Vovkovinskiy has acted, interviewed on Dr. Oz's show, as well as starred in a documentary about giantism. Later in life, he would also be known for being President Barrack Obama's "biggest fan."

"He was a very caring individual and someone who was so appreciative of the simple things that we take for granted. Whether it be walking through a doorway, or finding a pair of shoes that fit just right," Kinneberg said. "...Igor, we called him a gentle giant, but he was also very, almost secretly passionate about things in our community and he would volunteer and give back."

"Every time I saw him he would give me a big hug. And you know, he's towering above me giving me this hug. He was absolutely adorable. And he was that way with everyone who he knew. Always willing to share hugs and to love everybody," Laughland said.

His death Friday, isn't just a loss felt by friends and family, but the entire Rochester community.

"I really have watched what he's done and I've been so proud of what's he done," Laughland said. "Because, I have to tell you when I had him, they weren't sure how long he was going to make it. I think its a testament to the doctors and Igor himself that he made it well past what they predicted. And he made it through 38."

It was a community that embraced a six foot seven year old, and a community that Vovkovinskiy embraced right back.

"To hear that news, it was very heart wrenching. As a JM community, and I think as a community in Rochester, Igor held a very special place in all of our hearts," Kinneberg said.

A memorial service will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral home on Saturday Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.