UK plea for US to extend Kabul airlift may fall on deaf ears

LONDON (AP) — Britain is urging the United States to extend its evacuation effort in Kabul past the Aug. 31 deadline. But it concedes that if the U.S. ignores the request, an international airlift of people fleeing the Taliban takeover will end within days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to press President Joe Biden for an extension at an emergency summit of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday. U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has appeared to rule out a long U.S. extension, but said “if their timetable extends even by a day or two, that will give us a day or two more to evacuate people.” Biden has not ruled out extending the airlift, but says he hopes it won’t be necessary.