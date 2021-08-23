US deports Eduardo Arellano Felix, Mexico re-arrests him

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of the notorious Arellano Felix brothers has been deported from the United States back to Mexico after serving most of a 15-year prison sentence. But he was promptly re-arrested when he arrived in his homeland Monday. He is being held on organized crime charges in Mexico. He was one of several brothers who founded the Tijuana-based Arellano Felix cartel that moved hundreds of tons of cocaine and marijuana from Mexico and Colombia into the United States. But the family slowly lost its grip along California’s border with Mexico over the past decade, while the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels emerged as the most powerful groups in the highly coveted corridor for moving drugs to the United States.