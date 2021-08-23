Warm & humid this week with few storm chances

We're starting off our Monday with a few scattered showers and storms, mainly to the south of I-90. After showers move out, we'll be left with partly cloudy skies and hot and humid conditions for the rest of the day! Temperatures will warm into the mid to low 80s with heat indices nearing the low 90s. Quite the change from what we experienced over the weekend!

Though temperatures won't be staying quite as warm for the entire week, the humidity will be sticking around. We'll see a bit of relief on Wednesday before dew points jump back in the mid to upper 60s for late week.

Similar to this morning, a few isolated showers and storms are possible for tomorrow morning before skies clear out with warmer temperatures for the afternoon. We're dry and sunny on Wednesday with additional storm chances for Thursday and Friday.