When the music stops: Afghan ‘happy place’ falls silent

Ahmad Sarmast left his home in Melborne, Australia, on a mission to revive music in the country of his birth, Afghanistan. The school he founded was a unique experiment in inclusivity for the war-ravaged nation. It enrolled orphans and street kids, and sought to bring a measure of joy back to Kabul after the Taliban had notoriously banned music. But last week he watched in horror from his home as the Taliban marched into the Afghan capital, capping a lightning offensive that restored the religious militia to power and stunned the world. Now, he’s wondering what will happen next.