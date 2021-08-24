7th street reopens, Broadway construction continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Business is still hurting for many along Broadway Avenue in Rochester.

"It has been very tough, tougher than COVID even," Harvest Bread Company owner Dan Sweeney said.

"The construction really slowed down business for us, and it's not really good for us, but what can we do? We just keep working," Mi Pueblo Taco Truck worker Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Many people are just avoiding Broadway Avenue in Rochester because it has been under construction all summer.

"I think some people just avoid it altogether. They are going to wait, they don't even wanna mess with it," Sweeney said.

Mike Derouin owns Thee Only Shoe Repair on Broadway. He says business has been really slow. Many of his customers have issues navigating to his shop.

"We get calls every day from people asking 'how do you get there?' I had a lady call today who was stuck on the other side of Broadway and was trying to figure out how to get to this side of Broadway. I said 'you have to go way down, to get over here,'" Derouin said.

Some light at the end of the tunnel though, side streets are starting to open up. Seventh Street Northeast is the first east/west running street to open. Businesses near this intersection are starting to see an uptick in traffic.

"Now that we have 7th open again it's going to help, but that month that the intersection was closed was very difficult," Sweeney said.



According to the city, construction is expected to last into next summer. Wrapping up in the fall of 2022.