Anton Lazzaro enters not guilty plea

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- After having his hearing rescheduled, Anton Lazzaro, 30, made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on child sex trafficking charges.

Lazzaro entered a not guilty plea during his first appearance.

He asked to be released and is requesting bond conditions including round-the-clock surveillance.

His next court date is scheduled for October 7.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Lazzaro conspired to recruit and solicit commercial sex from six people under the age of 18 between May and December 2020.

Lazzaro is being held at the Sherburne County Jail.