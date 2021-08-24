CDC now recommending masking in crowded outdoor spaces

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) continues to guide State Fair organizers and goers. MDH guidance is being recently updated by the CDC to encourage all individuals to mask up outdoors where there may be a large number of people present. This is along with the masking indoors recommendation in areas with substantial or high transmission.

According to MDH, 98% of Minnesota counties are currently in the high transmission category.

"None of our Minnesota counties are in the low transmission category, with only two in the moderate range," stated MDH Director of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

"This of course is yet another indication that the highly infectious delta variant is changing the game and causing us to urge more layered protection that might have otherwise been warranted with earlier and less contagious versions of the virus," said MDH Infectious Disease Director Khris Ehresmann.

With the Minnesota State Fair starting up Thursday, fair organizers and possible attendees may want to keep this new recommendation in mind.

"We've certainly been talking with the fair and gave them a number of suggestions, and they did take many of them. I think the fair's communication and messages to fair-goers has been pretty right on with including encouraging people to who may be at higher risk to consider not attending the fair," Malcolm said.

MDH says multiple signs will be present reminding people to wear masks. There will also be vaccine availability at the State Fair for those that have not gotten it yet and would like to do so.