Colleges and universities continue to adjust back-to-classroom policies amid evolving pandemic situation

(KTTC) -- Colleges and universities attempt to return to the classroom, with many factors at play. Vaccination rates and the spread of the Delta Variant being some of the obstacles.

"I'm going into the fall semester of my senior year with the expectation, yea, there's gonna be masks, there's gonna be social distancing rules, there's gonna be a lot of this when it was all new to me last year," said Hannah Boecker, a senior at Wartburg College.

Following the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, many schools in Minnesota are pushing to require the shots, one of them being Winona State University.

"On October 4th, either we'll need to show proof of vaccination or we'll be tested once a week after that, and I kind of think that's a good idea so that way, if it's what we have to do, to keep things open and have our year as normal as possible, I'm completely fine with that," said Chuck Winch, a student at Winona State.

In Iowa, a state law signed on May 20 prohibits mandatory disclosure of an individual's vaccine status. In response, schools like Luther College in Decorah implemented a voluntary reporting system. Currently, 77 percent of its campus community has reported they are vaccinated.

Other schools, both in Minnesota and in Iowa, are seeing a return to masking.

"They're gonna really struggle to have a whole summer where they enjoy not wearing a mask, and then they come back here, just to start their exciting year, whether it's their last year, their first year, whatever year and be forced to wear a mask for these few weeks indoors," said Wartburg student Britt Avery.

"I've heard professors say that they think it might be lifted, but right now, I haven't really seen an email from Winona saying that we'll have a mask mandate lifted," said Winch.

The changes in policy have been sudden, but students are hoping the measures can keep classes up and running.

"I know it's going to be a challenge, but I'm very hopeful that people will be willing to encourage one another and just press on," said Avery.

"We're all going through the same thing together, and just being a support system," said Boecker.