Delle Donne, Ogwumike return after long injury layoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Delle Donne and Chiney Ogwumike will have a major impact on the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks playoff chances now that they’re back on the basketball court. The two finally returned after long layoffs due to injuries. Delle Donne missed nearly two years with a back injury and COVID-19 precautions. The Washington Mystics forward played in her first game in 682 days on Sunday. The former MVP last played in the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in 2019 that gave the Mystics their first championship. Both the Mystics and the Sparks are chasing the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA AP Power Poll.