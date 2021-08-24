Ex-Myanmar military leader Than Shwe recovers from COVID-19

Bangkok (AP) — The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, and his wife have been released from a capital city hospital after both being successfully treated for COVID-19, a hospital official said. The 88-year-old and his wife were discharged from a military hospital in Naypyitaw on Friday. That’s according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the press. Than Shwe was hospitalized earlier this month, and his wife a short time later, and both were treated in a VIP section of the hospital under tight security.