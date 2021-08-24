Federal help for local theaters showcased in Klobuchar visit to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- United States Senator Amy Klobuchar visited the Rochester Civic Theater Tuesday to talk about a billion-dollar grant program to help theaters and other entertainment venues across Minnesota.

The Save Our Stages Act is a bipartisan effort from U.S. senators that has created a grant program with $16 billion available from the federal government to help independent live venues, museums, and theaters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Klobuchar said this is the largest amount of money allocated to the arts industry in United States history.

So far, more than 220 Minnesota venues have received grant money. The funds are aimed at keeping venues afloat, employee pay, and to preserve the live entertainment sector.

Klobuchar said the arts and entertainment industry in Minnesota grosses $2 billion a year when there isn't a pandemic going on.

In Rochester, she said more than 100,00 people see shows in the local theaters every year.

Klobuchar said despite obstacles caused by the pandemic, the state's entertainment industry has been resilient over the past year.

The directors from Rochester Civic Theater, Chatfield Center for the Arts and The Commonweal Theatre joined the senator at the podium to detail how the pandemic has affected them.

"We've gotta be in a place so we don't close down every restaurant and every theater, where it's impossible to bounce back," Klobuchar said. "What we have with me today are people who have seen the opposite. They have found ways to continue their work and serve the people of Rochester and Lanesboro and Chatfield and the entire region of southeastern Minnesota."

Director of Operations for Chatfield Center for the Arts Michael Speck said they received more than $70,000 to help pay the bills. He said they are slowly getting back on their feet and look forward to live entertainment.

"The fact that people are now safer coming in and enjoying shows again, laughing together, crying together at the Vietnam tribute show and enjoying the community theater shows. That's what the arts are about," Speck said. "When you're watching alone in your own home that's great you can still have those responses but they get magnified when you're in a room with a bunch of other people."

The Rochester Civic Theater's box office opened for the first time in more than a year last week. It has a full season of shows.

The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro was able to keep all of its staff amid the pandemic because of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"We have 15 artist administrators on our ensemble, and because of federal funding, not one of them was laid off. They were able to work full-time in 2020 and into 2021," Commonweal Theatre Artistic Director Hal Cropp said. "With the funding from The Save Our Stages program, we were able to expand not only our live performances, but our virtual performances as well."