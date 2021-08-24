Football Preview: Mayo Spartans

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Last year, the Mayo Spartans proved themselves to be the best team in Rochester. They beat Century and John Marshall, and also appeared in the Section 1AAAAA Championship game.

However, it's a new year for the green and gold. This year, the Spartans return quarterback Bennett Ellsworth, and they have a good crop of talent around him.

In 2020, the Spartans were three points from winning a section title. They say this year they want to win it.

"That's the goal every year, and that's why the kids work extremely hard in the offseason and get up at 6 in the morning. They've got great camaraderie, and they all have that goal in mind," said Mayo Head Coach Donny Holcomb. "One of those things about the key returners, not even talking about the physical aspect, but just the maturity and the camaraderie that they have. They all have the same goals in mind, work hard, and have each other's backs."

The Spartans open the season Week 1 against Owatonna. The Huskies will come to Rochester as the five-time defending Section 1AAAAA Champions -- and fresh off a year with two victories against the Spartans.

Senior Spencer Pearson says last year's Section Championship loss to Owatonna motivated Mayo to work hard during the offseason.

"It was heartbreaking [to lose to Owatonna in the Section Championship], but I think it was the best motivator that we could have gotten," Pearson said. "Heartbreak makes you want to undo that, and we're just trying to get our last shot. Especially for us seniors, it's the last year for it. We haven't beaten Owatonna in a really long time. and we want to be the group to do it. We couldn't be any more excited [to play Owatonna]. At our house? It doesn't get any better than that."