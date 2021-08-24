Fox News earns top ratings spot with Afghanistan coverage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News Channel was last week’s most-watched TV outlet on broadcast or cable. It was bolstered by the rapt attention of viewers to the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan. Nielsen figures show the channel averaged just under 3 million viewers last week. Fox News Channel outpaced both its cable news competition and the broadcast networks that typically jockey for the top spot. FNC surged following the Taliban’s sudden conquest of Afghanistan this month and as the Biden administration directed the chaotic removal of U.S. citizens and Afghans at risk after the long war’s end. The last time Fox News Channel claimed the top spot was in September 2020, with a presidential debate.