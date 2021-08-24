Nowhere to go for Haiti quake victims upon hospital release

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — More than a week after Haiti’s devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, a dilemma has emerged for the region’s limited health care services: how to turn over hospital beds when discharged patients have no place to go. Jertha Ylet was brought to Les Cayes’ General Hospital on the day of the earthquake. A surgeon put a metal rod in her lower left leg. Days later she was cleared for discharge. But with her home in Camp Perrin collapsed, Ylet had nowhere to go and no desire to leave. The hospital is still receiving patients from more remote areas and needs the beds.