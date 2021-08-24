Landslide prompts closure on Denali park road in Alaska

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say road access in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska is being restricted due to a long-running landslide issue that has been exacerbated by climate change. A statement from the park says the road that runs through the park was closing to nonessential vehicles, pedestrians and bikes west of mile 43 on Tuesday, because of unsafe conditions caused by a landslide in the Polychrome Pass area. Buses are the main way for visitors to access the park. They’ll continue to run to mile 42. The park says climate change has taken what was previously a problem solved with road repairs and “made a challenge too difficult to overcome with short-term solutions.”