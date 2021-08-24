Law named for dead Penn State student boosts hazing penalty

BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has increased penalties for hazing under a new law name for a resident and Penn State student who died in 2017. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Timothy J. Piazza’s Law on Tuesday and said it was aimed at rooting out hazing to prevent what happened to Piazza. The law requires schools, colleges and universities to have anti-hazing policies with punishments. It also increases penalties for hazing, including raising prison sentences from up to 18 months to up to five years. Piazza died after getting drunk and falling several times in February 2017 while rushing the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.