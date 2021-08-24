LIST: Mask policies at local school districts

MINNESOTA & IOWA (KTTC) -- KTTC is gathering a list of public schools in the surrounding area and their masking policies for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The following is a list of the public school districts and their status on masking policies.

Be sure to check with your local school district for the latest COVID-19 information regarding masking policies as the policies continue to evolve.

KTTC will continue to add more schools and update links when more information becomes available.

Albert Lea (Recommended)

Byron (Recommended)

Caledonia (Recommended)

Decorah (Recommended)

Dover-Eyota (Required)

Kasson-Mantorville (Required)

Kingsland (Recommended)

Lake City (Recommended)

Lewiston-Altura (Recommended)

Mason City (Recommended)

Owatonna (Recommended)

Pine Island (Recommended)

Rochester Public Schools (Required)

Rushford-Peterson (Recommended)

Stewartville (Required)

Triton (Recommended)

Wabasha-Kellogg (Recommended)

Winona (Required)

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Recommended)