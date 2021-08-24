Man pleads not guilty to killing Lake Park woman in December

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Lake Park woman in her home last year has pleaded not guilty in the case. The Sioux City Journal reports that 24-year-old Justice Bernston on Monday pleaded not guilty to the murder count, as well as theft and conspiracy counts. His trial has been scheduled to begin Sept. 21. Bernston and a codefendant, 26-year-old Allison Decker, are accused of killing 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found Dec. 22 at her home. Authorities have not said how she died. Decker also faces first-degree murder, theft and conspiracy charges. Both Bernston and Decker are each being held on $1 million bond.