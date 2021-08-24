More storm chances later this week

It was an eventful Tuesday across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. We had two rounds of showers and thunderstorms move across the area which brought heavy rain, strong winds, and small hail. Most of the area was able to receive around 0.50-0.75" of rain. Officially at RST, Rochester received 0.53" of rain Tuesday morning and afternoon. Our rain gauge on the NW side of town had closer to 1" of rain. We did receive reports out of Zumbrota and Goodhue with rainfall amounts over 2".

We're still looking at several more rain chances this week. Another weather-maker will move through Thursday through Friday which could bring another 1-2" of rain across the area. Right now, the severe weather risk looks to be minimal, however, we'll keep a close eye on the strength of storms as we move closer to Thursday and Friday. Current guidance brings showers and thunderstorms to SE MN and NE IA late Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly sunny skies. Humidity levels should lower with winds out of the west-northwest. Temperatures will stay around average Thursday and Friday in the middle 70s with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. We'll dry conditions out on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs near 80°. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday.

Nick