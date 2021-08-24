Rochester International Airport to hold TSA Pre-Check pop-up enrollment event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester International Airport (RST) will hold the event for flyers interested in hoping to skip the line August 30 through September 3.

The event will be in the airport's conference room which is accessible without a flight ticket.

If interested in applying for TSA Pre-Check, you're asked to pre-enroll and make an appointment online.

Travelers will need multiple forms of identification at their appointments.

Those with TSA Pre-Check are able to keep shoes, belts and light outerwear on while going through security. They also can keep laptops, food and other liquids or gels inside of carry-on bags.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. all week.