Scattered storms expected Tuesday morning; Additional storms possible for the late week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 10am Tuesday with a low risk for severe weather. A few storms could become strong to severe with strong winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall the main threats. Some clouds cover will linger before Noon with a mix of sun and clouds expected throughout the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 80s with high humidity. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with temperatures remaining mild in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be breezy at times, ranging from 5-15 mph.

Wednesday will see drier conditions before additional rain chances arrive for the late week. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Thursday and Friday will deal this scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon, with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 70s.

While the weekend looks to be a bit drier than the late week, there is still a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Early next week looks to be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the mid 70s.