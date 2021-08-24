Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano

HONOLULU (AP) — Geologists say they’ve detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, though it isn’t erupting. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the quakes began overnight and continued into the morning. More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest was magnitude 3.3. Most were less than magnitude 1. At the same time as the swarm, scientists recorded changes to the volcano’s ground surface. The observatory says this may indicate magma was moving beneath the south part of Kilauea’s caldera. The observatory changed its volcano alert level to watch from advisory, meaning Kilauea is showing heightened unrest with more potential for an eruption.