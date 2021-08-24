Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 2:15PM CDT until August 24 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…

Southeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 215 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near New Hampton to Tripoli to near Denver, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Elgin, Clermont, Maynard,

Hawkeye, Arlington, Waucoma, Stanley, Wadena, Westgate, St. Lucas,

Randalia, Donnan, Eldorado, Highways 3 And 187, Waucoma Campground

and County Road W 33 And 187.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.