Southeast Minnesota students share thoughts on their third school year amid the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many students are loading up their backpacks and picking out their best outfits for the first day of school.

The 2021-2022 school year will be the third school year that students have had to adjust to COVID-19 precautions while learning.

Many students are eager to continue in-person learning.

"I'm really excited. I'm so glad we don't have to do distance learning again," said Norah Jensen, Rochester Public Schools 6th grader.

"I'm excited because I can actually see people in person," Xavier Wilcox, a Stewartville 7th grader.

Stewartville and Rochester Public Schools both requiring masks for students.

"There's a very limited amount of downside to it. You know, we've already been wearing them for over a year at this point. So, I don't think anyone's going to be shocked by having to wear them. Or really feel burdened by them," said George Faseemo, RPS Senior.

Another RPS student hopes her classmates take the mask rule seriously.

"I've had COVID before. So, it's like I've had the full experience. So it's like keeping me safe and other people is like the most important thing. Mask just keeps us safer and like wearing extra protection," said Alicia Lopez.

All students we talked to are fine with masking up and even shared their opinion on the vaccine.

"I'm excited to get it because I get to stay safe again," Jensen said.

She'll be eligible for the vaccine in November.

Wilcox has always had a fear of needles.

"I don't want the tiny sword stabbing me," he said.

However, he plans to get the vaccine.

"I think it helps not spread COVID," Wilcox said.

Overall the students and their parents hope the whole school year can be in person and safe.

"Being around the people in my grade, and actually having those moments where we all remember it," Faseemo.

Click here for a list of mask guidelines for schools districts in Southeast, Minnesota.