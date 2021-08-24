Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mitchell, northern

Floyd and Mower Counties through 130 PM CDT…

At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Geneva to near Mason City Municipal

Airport. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Austin, Osage, Grand Meadow, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville,

Brownsdale, Lyle, Stacyville, Rose Creek, Lansing, Racine, Mayville,

Dexter, Mapleview, Waltham, Elkton, Mitchell and McIntire.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and

204.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.25 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…40 MPH