YouTuber hunts views and votes in California recall bid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — If California voters recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, they could replace him with a 29-year-old YouTube star. It’s a very long shot, but Kevin Paffrath is the most well-known of the nine Democrats running to succeed Newsom should voters boot him from office. That’s by virtue of his video channel, where he gives financial advice to his nearly 1.7 million followers. That could put him in a position to garner support from Democrats who want to keep Newsom in office but don’t want to forgo their right to choose a possible replacement. Paffrath will appear in a televised debate for the first time Wednesday alongside three Republican challengers.