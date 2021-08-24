Zambians cheer inauguration of new leader Hakainde Hichilema

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zambia’s new president, longtime opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, has been sworn into power on Tuesday, raising hopes in the southern African country that in recent years has swung from prosperity and stability to massive debt, recession and repression. Hichilema told a cheering crowd that he would deliver a “united, prosperous and equitable Zambia.” The 59-year-old convincingly won the tense, sometimes violent Aug. 12 elections by getting more than 2.8 million votes to outgoing president Edgar Lungu’s 1.8 million votes, achieving one of the biggest electoral wins in Zambia’s history. It was the sixth time that Hichilema ran for president since taking over leadership of the United Party for National Development in 2006.