2nd hiker dies within days in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley National Park rangers are reminding visitors to limit stressful activities during summer heat after another hiker died along the same trail within days. Authorities say 52-year-old Blake Chaplin of Leawood, Kansas, was found dead Aug. 21 along the Golden Canyon Trail. The temperature on Aug. 21 was 109 degrees, below the normal high of 115, but still requiring precautions. On Aug. 18, 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback of San Francisco died of suspected heat stroke. The park urges summer visitors to limit hiking to the relatively cooler morning hours, drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks and stay close to air conditioning.