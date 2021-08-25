Boardwalk landmark, Lucy the Elephant, to get brand new skin

MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — The boardwalk fixture, Lucy the Elephant, is having all of its metal skin replaced because more than 50% of the exterior has degraded beyond repair. The executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, Richard Helfant, said Tuesday that the six-story high statue in Margate will close Sept. 20. Architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it. The overhaul will cost $1.4 million and is funded in part by a grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1881. The target for reopening is Memorial Day 2022.