Census officials: Fewer gaps in data than initially feared

The amount of missing information in the 2020 census was less than feared, though it varied by state, the question asked and the mode in which U.S. residents answered the census form. Census Bureau officials said Wednesday that, overall, the percent of U.S. households that didn’t provide answers about their age, race and Hispanic background was in the 5% to 6% range. That required Census Bureau statisticians to use a statistical technique to fill in the missing details. States with larger Latino populations had higher rates of residents not answering the question about their race.