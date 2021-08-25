Cruise Lines and COVID-19, CDC imposes stricter guidance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Starting this Saturday, Carnival Cruise Line says those 12 and older who are unvaccinated, must have a doctor's note to board. Royal Caribbean and Disney have joined Norwegian Cruise Line in requiring teen and adult passengers to be fully vaccinated on Florida cruises.

Mississippi River Cruises are still happening. American Cruise Lines strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible guests. Viking requires it. Treasure Island River cruises do not require vaccines, just masks.

Local travel agents are reacting to how the travel industry is doing since the height of the pandemic.

"We've done several rebookings. We've done many honeymoons, destination wedding rebookings," certified travel specialist with Travel Leaders Jody Meyer said.

It's been a unique year and a half, but now travel is mainly back and at times flourishing. Cruise lines are doing all they can to keep customers safe.

"They have an ample number of medical people on board to help the customers. They have people six feet away from people and wearing masks. Buffets are served instead of self-service," Judith Zavala with Cruise Planners said.

Some travelers are still concerned, others think, it's time to get back out there.

"We do have people skeptical, and the news doesn't help because they focus on the problems that there are on cruises," Zavala said.

"Travel really has gotten a lot more expensive due to the demand of people traveling," Meyer said.

Travel agents we spoke with say, getting tested before you travel is important. Also getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can only benefit you.