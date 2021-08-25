Czech Republic beats Germany 2-0 to win Group B

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dominika Laskova scored twice and the Czech Republic beat Germany 2-0 on Wednesday in the women’s world hockey championship to win Group B and avoid having to face the United States or Canada in the quarterfinals. All five teams in Group A — with the five-time defending champion United States and Canada set to play for the pool title Thursday night — and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals. Klara Peslarova made 12 saves to help the Czech Republic finish 4-0 in group play. Germany will play Japan on Thursday, with the winner facing the U.S.-Canada loser, and the loser the U.S.-Canada winner. In Group A, Petra Nieminen scored twice in Finland’s 4-0 victory over Russia.