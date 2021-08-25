Duterte confirms he’ll run for Philippines VP next year

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed rumblings he will run for vice president in what critics say is an attempted end-run around the constitution. The 76-year-old Duterte is notorious for his crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects. He said he would run to “continue the crusade.” He likely would run alongside his daughter, Sara, who is the mayor of Davao, the same city where Duterte made his name. The 1987 constitution limits presidents to a single six-year term, but political analysts note any challenges to his candidacy would end up in courts that have supported Duterte’s policies.