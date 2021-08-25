Evers, Johnson visit Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are visiting Fort McCoy to check on how the base is caring for Afghan refugees. The fort is one of three military installations in the United States accepting refugees. Evers’ office issued a statement saying the governor met with refugees on Wednesday as well as U.S. Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck at Fort McCoy on Wednesday. Evers said the refugees have a long road ahead of them. The state departments of Administration and Military Affairs are supplying the refugees with diapers and clothing. WDJT-TV reports Johnson told reporters President Joe Biden botched the Afghan withdrawal.