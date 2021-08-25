EXPLAINER: Is Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano going to erupt again?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has been rumbling and swelling in recent days, prompting scientists to warn that the mountain could once again release lava. But there is no indication an eruption is imminent. The volcano has behaved similarly in the past without any magma breaking the surface. The new activity is occurring in an uninhabited area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. The site is miles from the nearest town. The park has closed this area since 2008. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It has erupted 34 times since 1952.