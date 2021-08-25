FBI searches Detroit City Hall, 2 council members’ homes

DETROIT (AP) — FBI agents have searched offices at Detroit City Hall and the homes of two City Council members. The searches Wednesday come a few weeks after another official was charged in an alleged bribery scheme. Agents and state police were at the homes of Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson. There was no immediate comment from Ayers or Benson, who are running for reelection. Tim Waters, head of the FBI in Detroit, says evidence was collected but no one was immediately charged. Authorities have been investigating Detroit-area corruption for years. Another council member, Andre Spivey, was recently charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. He’s pleaded not guilty.