Football Preview: Century Panthers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Century Panthers head coach Jon Vik has built one of the most reliable programs in the area.

This year, he is once again tasked with re-tooling a Century roster that had alumni move on to the next level. The Panthers have a large senior class, but expect that some younger guys will contribute at some point this season.

Earlier today, Vik talked about how guys are still battling for spots on the depth chart.

"We've got some good pieces coming back, some kids that got some experience last year, but at the same time we have a lot of kids that are really fighting tooth and nail for positions. That's a real good thing for us," said Vik. "I think we have some young kids that are stepping up right now, and I think there will be some competition for those spots on Friday night."

The Panthers open the season with four tough games right out of the shoot. Century will face New Prague, Mayo, Owatonna, and Mankato West, to start the season.

The Panthers are going to find out who they are -- and who they can be -- early on. But if you ask the Panthers, they aren't afraid of anybody.

"A lot of guys would go intimidated into those games, but we are feeling excited and prepared. We want the big guys. We want the big games. That's what Century plays for. That's what we do. That's our culture here. It's a family and it's a blessing," said Panthers senior Zach Herber. "Honestly, this is the best I've been feeling about a season in a little while coming into this program. Our line is looking big. We have a lot of veterans coming back, and the camaraderie has been unreal. We're really excited."