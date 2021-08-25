Football Preview: John Marshall Rockets

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The John Marshall Rockets look to rebound after a two win season in 2020.

Head Coach Kevin Kirkeby wants to improve his team's conditioning. The Rockets played in close games last year that were decided in the fourth quarter. He wants the team to feel fresh in the final moments of the game.

Also, JM might play a lot of younger kids early. Kirkeby knows he needs to get them ready to play at the varsity level.

"We lost a lot of kids to graduation last year, so we're pretty young and learning a lot of new things. We've got a lot of 10th graders that will get some playing time," he said. "We have to get more conditioned this year, so we're conditioning better than we have in the past. We're doing more conditioning. We [have to} quit making the mental mistakes. We can't be making mistakes. We have to play nearly perfect and we just have to play as a team."

The Rockets will see some game-action soon. On Saturday, John Marshall will scrimmage the Byron Bears. Then on Thursday, the Rockets will play Mankato West -- who could be a contender to win the Class 5A state title this year. After a training camp full of tackling their own teammates, the Rockets are ready to play some fresh competition.

"I've been so excited for this scrimmage for like two weeks now. I just want to go outside and hit someone because you can't really hit your teammates as hard as you want to," said Rockets senior Domoniq Price. "The scrimmage, I'm really excited for that. Especially on Thursday, when we [play] Mankato West, I'm super excited for that game. Our team is going crazy. In conditioning, no one quits. In drills, we're going crazy. The youngins' are stepping up, and we're just telling them how it's done. Everyone is just showing their heart on the field."