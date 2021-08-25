Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the State Fair can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card. Gov. Tim Walz announced the State Fair edition of the state’s $100 reward program Wednesday. The first 3,600 Minnesotans to get their first dose at the fair can claim their gift cards immediately afterward. The State Fair deal follows a $100 incentive program that saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans claim gift cards. The free shots will be offered at a community vaccine clinic in the North End Event Center throughout the fair, which opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day.