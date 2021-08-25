Get your first vaccine dose, get a $100 gift card at the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, that the state will offer $100 Visa gift cards to people who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

If you are one of the first 3,600 eligible people to get your first dose at the fair, you can get your gift card immediately after receiving the shot.

“If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity: You can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card in-hand if you get your first COVID-19 dose at the State Fair,” Governor Walz said in a news release.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment.

Vaccines will be available at the Community Vaccine Clinic located at the North End Event Center. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day and 9 a.m. - 8p.m. on Labor Day.

Anyone 12 years old and up who need their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can also get vaccinated at the clinic. It will be offering both the Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only Minnesotans receiving their first dose will qualify for the $100 Visa gift card.