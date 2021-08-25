Heavy rain is likely Thursday through Friday

We're tracking several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Friday night. The "Excessive Rainfall Risk" outlook places the best chance of heavy rainfall through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. We'll keep a close eye on the flooding potential through the next 48-72 hours.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning and afternoon. However, confidence is pretty low with thunderstorms development early in the day on Thursday. The best chance will be Thursday evening extending into Friday morning. Current guidance brings a strong line of storms through the area around dinner-time Thursday with consistent rainfall continuing overnight into Friday.

Rainfall amounts Thursday and Friday could be some of the largest amounts we've had this calendar year. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-3" area-wide through the two-day timespan.

Another round of isolated showers and storms is possible late Saturday into Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday will return to the lower 80s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Rainy weather is not expected all day Sunday with high temperatures reaching the middle 70s. Highs next week will be fairly seasonable in the middle and upper 70s.

Nick