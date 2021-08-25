“I absolutely hate needles.” How to cope with a fear of needles

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As many Americans are bearing arms to get the COVID-19 vaccine some are slightly hesitant because of a fear of needles.

"Keep it away from me. I don't want that tiny sword stabbing me," said 13-year-old, Xavier Wilcox, on Tuesday. He's had a fear his whole life but still plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine anyway. "I think it helps not spread COVID," Wilcox said.

Adults also carry the same anxiety.

"I absolutely hate needles," said 22-year old, Jacey Schiager. "I hate the sensation of it. I think it's just something going into my body that's foreign that really bothers me."

The needle fear can feel uncontrollable for many people.

"I had to get a shot, I think you have to get one before your junior or senior year. I passed out in the doctor's office there. I had to get blood drawn before surgery. I passed out then too. Yeah, it's kind of an occurrence. When I got my ears pierced I passed out too," Schiager.

It also happened after her COVID-19 vaccine injection.

"At first, the first couple of minutes I was like, 'I'm okay.' But then I started to get like sweaty. I started to not being able to breathe well. So I had to end up having to take my mask off just so I could feel a little better. And I got a little dizzy. So I found the guy that gave me my shot. And I was like, 'hey, I'm not doing well.' And as soon as I got that out of my mouth. I just like collapsed on a chair behind me. So that was kind of scary. They had to get me water. They had to give me stuff. They took care of me. But they hadn't had that happen. I was one of the few that had passed out from it," Schiager

Harvard University reports that 25 percent of adults have a needle fear.

The term of the fear is called trypanophobia.

"There is a mechanism called vasovagal response. It's a response that our body has when we're under stress," said Sarah Jerde, a physician assistant for the Rochester Clinic.

However, there are some ways to relieve any anxious feelings.

"I always encourage deep breathing to help with relaxation, said Jerde. "Often just trying to stay distracted and engaging with conversations that medical staff member who is administering the injection can help."

There's also a way that smelling can help.

"We do talk to our patients about aromatherapy and scents like lavender can also be soothing," Jerde said.

For the flu shot, there is a nasal spray option that many with a needle fear prefer.

However, there are currently no alternative ways to get the COVID vaccine yet.

Schiager says she'll try to prepare herself better when it's time for the COVID-19 booster.

"I'll do my deed as a citizen to get the shot. I learned from my first experience that I will schedule it later in the day and make sure you know, I've had enough time to eat and to get enough water in my system," she said.

Mayo Clinic also recommends distraction and relaxation techniques to help ease needle anxiety. The clinic also said health care teams may have some sort of pain reliever or numbing cream that patients can rub on the injection area.

Schiager suggests adults who have this fear, have a loved one go with them during their appointment for support.