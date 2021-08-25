Skip to Content

Indonesian navy seizes oil tanker wanted in Cambodia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s navy says it has seized an oil tanker that was wanted by Cambodian authorities on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil. The navy says the Bahamas-flagged tanker MT Strovolos was detained off of Indonesia’s Riau islands in late July. The captain and 18 other crew members — made up of Bangladeshi, Indian and Myanmar nationals — were also detained. After they were detained, the crew members were sent to quarantine before their case was processed by investigators.

